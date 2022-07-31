Crude Bomb Hurled In Puri Of Odisha, Details Here

By WCE 2
bomb hurled in puri
Representative Image (File Photo)

Puri: A house has been bombed in Gadkharad village under Gadishagoda police station of Kanas block of Puri district of Odisha.

According to reports, this bomb attack happened on Raghu Mansingh’s house in Gadkharad village. It is rumored that the bomb was hurled due to past enmity.

The family informed that around five to six people came and hurled the bomb.

The bombing was thrown inside the grill of the house. The family has survived by the breath of the hair.

After being informed, Gadishagoda police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

A chaotic atmosphere has been created in the local area after the bombing.

