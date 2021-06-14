CRPF recruitment 2021: Apply soon for Teacher and Other posts, check details

A golden opportunity for the job seekers as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of several teachers and other posts.

The candidates who want to take part in the CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 drive will have to apply on or before 19 June 2021.

CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Headmistress- 1 post

Teachers: 4 posts

Ayah: 4 posts

CRPF Teacher Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Headmistress: Rs 10,000

Teachers: Rs 8,000

Ayah: Rs 6,500

Educational Qualification:

The candidates who want to apply for the post Headmistress should have completed their Graduation with at least 50% marks and BED or two years diploma in elementary education or B.T.C or equivalent and five years teaching experience in basic school. Besides, they will have a minimum 5 years of experience.

The candidates who are applying for the Teachers’ posts also should have done their Graduation and got at least 50% marks and B.ED/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent

Likewise, the Ayah should have passed their class 5th or equivalent examination in Hindi.

Age Limit: The applicants should not be younger than 21 and older than 40 years of age.

Selection Process: The applicant will be selected on the basis of the their performances at an interview which is slated to be held at the Deputy Inspector General of Police, group center, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida – 201306 on June 25, 2021 at 10 AM.

The eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format to Deputy Inspector General of Police, group center, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida – 201306 on or before June 19, 2021. Application also can be sent via email to [email protected]

Read the CRPF recruitment 2021 notification below to get more details: