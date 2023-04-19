CRPF jawans save old woman from jungle in Kandhamal of Odisha

Kandhamal: The CRPF jawans have saved life of a old woman in Kandhamal district of Odisha by carrying her for 3 kms in a sling. The incident took place in the Barahala forest area in Gochhapada Police Station limit.

As per reports, the 65 year old woman was lying unconscious in the forest probably due to weakness or ill health. After noticing her and her helpless condition, the CRPF jawans decided to bring to the hospital.

The soldiers made a sling and kept her on it. They then carried her for about three kilometres. After reaching the road point, they shifted her to the Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital in a vehicle.

The locals have highly appreciated the jawans for this noble endeavour.