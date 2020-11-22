CRPF Jawans Bust Maoist Camp In Odisha’s Nuapada

By WCE

Nuapada: In a major breakthrough, the  Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans busted a maoist camp which was being operated near Patadaraha jungle under Boden police limits in Nuapada district.

Acting on a tip-off, CRPF personnel launched a combing operation and busted a maoist camp. The maoists who apparently got wind of the operation, fled the place leaving behind their belongings.

During the search, the jawans seized 5 rifles, 1 pistol and 33 detonators.

It is suspected that the Maoists were planning for an attack.

