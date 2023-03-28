CRPF jawan shoots self with service gun in Bargarh’s Padampur

Padampur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead while on duty with his service gun at the Jagdalpur CRPF camp on Tuesday.

The deceased jawan, has been identified as Prasenjit Pal, who hails from West Bengal.

Report says, Pal was on duty on security tower from 10 pm to 12 am on Monday. He is suspected to have shot self with his service gun at midnight.

He was immediately rushed to Padampur hospital by his colleagues where he was declared dead.

The reason why he took such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained.