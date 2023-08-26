CRPF jawan commits suicide in Kandhamal district of Odisha

Baliguda: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Saturday allegedly committed suicide at Baliguda of Kandhamal district.

The deceased jawan, identified as Ramesh C.L, a native of Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala.

Reports say, Ramesh was posted at the 127 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force in Baliguda. Today morning, his colleagues spotted him hanging with a cloth in the bathroom of the battalion. On seeing this, his friends immediately rescued him and rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The reason behind him taking this drastic step is yet to be ascertained. After post-mortem his body will be sent to his home town Kattakada in Kerala.

A case has been registered at the Baliguda police station and the cops have started a probe into the incident.