CRPF Delhi Wins 68th All India Police Hockey Championship

Bhubaneswar: CRPF, Delhi became the champion of the All India Police Hockey Championship-2019 which concluded at Kalinga Stadium today.

The final match of the tournament was held between CRPF, Delhi and BSF, Jalandhar. It was a well contested match and players of both the team played an excellent hockey. CRPF, Delhi, however, won match by the margin of 4-2 goals.

In another match Odisha Police faced Haryana Police for the third and fourth position. Odisha Police played a superb hockey and out played Haryana team by a comfortable margin of 3-0 goals.

25 teams consisting 500 players, 200 officials and trainers from Police Organisations of different States, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces participated in this mega annual sporting event that started from December 16.