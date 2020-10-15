Berhampur: The Vigilance sleuths today arrested Crorepati Hindi teacher Bhubananda Sahu on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of his income.

He is working as a Hindi teacher at Jashoda High Schhol, Jhadankuli under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district.

He was arrested following simultaneous raids at his residences at 10 different locations, in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Puri yesterday.

During the raids, the Vigilance officials of Berhampur division seized properties worth over Rs 5 crore.