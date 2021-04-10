Bhbuaneswar: A crorepati senior clerk has been arrested in Bhubaneswar by the Vigilance sleuths on Saturday on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Dillip Jena, the senior clerk of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) office in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, property worth about Rs.3 crore was traced from him out of which, property of Rs.1 crore 56 lakh property was found to be disproportionate to his known source of income.

Also read: Senior Clerk Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids Underway

Yesterday, the Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids at four places including his government quarter. Jena owns a 4 storied building in the Mallick complex of Jagamara area in the capital city which worth about Rs.1 crore 8 lakh. Besides, he owns property in the form of vehicles, gold jewelleries and cash worth more than Rs. 2 crore.