Crorepati clerk arrested by Vigilance in Odisha capital

By WCE 5
ccf bhubaneswar clerk in vigilance

Bhbuaneswar: A crorepati senior clerk has been arrested in Bhubaneswar by the Vigilance sleuths on Saturday on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Dillip Jena, the senior clerk of the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) office in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, property worth about Rs.3 crore was traced from him out of which, property of Rs.1 crore 56 lakh property was found to be disproportionate to his known source of income.

Also read: Senior Clerk Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raids Underway

Yesterday, the Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids at four places including his government quarter. Jena owns a 4 storied building in the Mallick complex of Jagamara area in the capital city which worth about Rs.1 crore 8 lakh. Besides, he owns property in the form of vehicles, gold jewelleries and cash worth more than Rs. 2 crore.

You might also like
State

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Left For These Various Posts, Apply Soon To Get Salary…

State

Odisha; Body Of Newborn Girl Found In Hospital Bathroom

State

Emar mutt of Puri in discussion again for silver bricks

State

College And Hostel In Malkangiri Of Odisha Declared Containment Zone

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.