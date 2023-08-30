Crocodile spotted roaming on road in Odisha’s Rajnagar, watch

Kendrapara: A huge crocodile was spotted roaming on the main road in Rajnagar area in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Tuesday night. The huge reptile was spotted in the Khandamara pentha in Rajnagar Block. The movement of the crocodile has been recorded on camera. It has gone viral after being posted to social media.

As per reports, local people saw a huge crocodile roaming on the main road. Last night, first a few local children saw the crocodile roaming on the road. As the children screamed the crocodile ran into a canal.

It is to be noted that in the last few days, the fear of crocodile has largely increased in Rajnagar area. Reportedly, at least five people have been killed in the district after being attacked by wild crocodiles.

Asked about the crocodile, Bijay Kumar Patra, the forester of Rajnagar said that few days ago the villagers of Pentha informed about a crocodile that had entered the farm land through the culvert connected to the canal in Barunei. We had rescued the crocodile from that place. However, it seems that crocodile has ventured into the human habitat again. The crocodile will be rescued soon by the Forest officials, he assured.

Watch the video here:

