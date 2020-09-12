crocodile rescued in ganjam odisha

Crocodile rescued from Paddy field in Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: A 6-feet long crocodile was rescued from a paddy field in Talasingi village under Digapahandi block of this district in Odisha on Saturday. Later the huge reptile was released to Ghodahada dam.

As per reports, locals witnessed a crocodile in a paddy filed in Talasingi village. Although frightened, people started to flock to the filed to witness the huge crocodile.

After getting information from the local the Forest Department officials rushed to the spot, rescued the crocodile and released it to the Ghadahada Water reservoir.

The Forest Range Officer has said that two types of crocodiles are there in the dam.

Ghodahada dam, Ganjam
