Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a crocodile was rescued from a private farmhouse in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the villagers spotted the crocodile and handed over the crocodile to the forest department.

After the villagers rescued it from a pond in a man’s farmhouse in Umerkot block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

Detailed reports awaited.