Crocodile population increases in Bhitarkanika

Kendrapara: The crocodile population in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara has increased this year, informs Rajnagar Forest Division on Friday.

According to Rajnagar DFO Adhir Kumar Behera, nine more reptiles have been sighted in Bhitarkanika sanctuary and nearby water bodies this year in comparison to the previous year. With the nine new reptiles, the total number of crocodiles has increased to 1793.

The annual crocodile census at the Bhitarkanika National Park was conducted on Monday. As many as two teams were engaged in the head counting of the crocodiles in four ranges.