Crocodile drags man into Brahmani river infront of his wife in Kendrapara

Rajnagar: A man was dragged into the Brahmani river by a crocodile in front of his wife at Dakshinabheda village under Rajnagar police limits of Kendrapara district.

The deceased has been identified as Baidhar Mallick of the same village.

Reports say, Baidhar along with his wife had gone to the banks of Brahmani river to attend nature’s call, when the crocodile dragged him to the river.

On being informed, the villagers started their search operation and they have not got any trace about him.

As per reports, as many as six persons have lost their lives in crocodile attacks in the last year in the district.