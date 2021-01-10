Crocodile Census Starts In Berhampur Forest Division Of Ganjam District

crocodile census in berhampur forest division

Berhampur: The Crocodile Census for year 2021 has started in Digapahandi range under Berhampur forest division on Jan 9, 2021.

The census will conclude on Jan 11, 2021 and is scheduled to cover 44 reservoirs and ponds. A total of 20 teams are formed to conduct the survey.

According to 2020 census, 21 crocodiles are present in the above mentioned water bodies.

The UNDP acknowledged the sighting of crocodile in the water bodies of the area and subsequently the crocodile census began in 2008, said Digapahandi Ranger Kanhu Charan Patnaik.

