Crocodile carcass recovered from Mantei River in Bhadrak dist of Odisha

By WCE 5
crocodile carcass found

Bhadrak: The Forest Department has recovered carcass of a crocodile from the Mantei River in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday. The carcass is said to be about 6 feet long.

As per reports, locals found the carcass of a crocodile floating in the River water at Doharasahi area in Bahabalpur panchayat under Tihidi block of the district. They fished out the carcass from the water and informed Forest department.

After getting information Forest officials reached the spot and seized the crocodile carcass. However, the reason behind death of the crocodile is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: Watch Breath Stopping Video! Snake Catcher Narrowly Escapes Being Bitten By Huge King Cobra

You might also like
State

Hanging Bodies Of Mother-Son Duo Found Under Suspicious Circumstances In Odisha

Business

Fuel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rate Here

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

State

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Restricts Public Access To The Offices Of BMC And…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.