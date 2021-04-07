Bhadrak: The Forest Department has recovered carcass of a crocodile from the Mantei River in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday. The carcass is said to be about 6 feet long.

As per reports, locals found the carcass of a crocodile floating in the River water at Doharasahi area in Bahabalpur panchayat under Tihidi block of the district. They fished out the carcass from the water and informed Forest department.

After getting information Forest officials reached the spot and seized the crocodile carcass. However, the reason behind death of the crocodile is yet to be ascertained.