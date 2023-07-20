Crocodile attacks man in Ganjam’s Khamari village

The man has been identified as Tukuna Behera from Dauni Village in Nuagaon town. He was rushed to hospital after the crocodile attack.

By Akankshya Mishra
man attacked by crocodile

Ganjam: In a shocking incident, a man wat attacked by a crocodile. The incident took place near Ghodahada Dam  in Khamari village in Brahmapur city in Ganjam.

The man has been identified as Tukuna Behera from Dauni village in Nuagaon. The incident happened after Behera had stepped into the water to take a bath. Reportedly, Behera was on his way to Khamari village for his work. He used to work as a mason.

The man sustained serious leg injuries during the attack. He was immediately rushed to the Digapahandi Medical Centre for treatment.

