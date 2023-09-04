Crocodile attack in Odisha’s Kendrapara, 55 dead in two and a half months

Kendrapara: In a shocking revelation, it has been found that as many as 55 people have died in crocodile attack in Odisha’s Kendrapara district in the past two and a half months.

According to reports, the Rajnagar forest division is at its wits end as to how to solve the crocodile menace in the district. Earlier, awareness was raised among people relating to this matter through posters, banners and road plays.

But now the forest division is forced to use boats in the river and warn people with the help of public address system devices.

Recently on September 1 2023, a man had been attacked and killed by a crocodile in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The incident was reported from Ekmaniya village of Rajnagar Brahmani river. Abhay Raut of Rajnagar Rajpur village in Kendrapara district was dragged into the water yesterday by a crocodile.

Abhay was dragged into the waters by the crocodile when he was washing his hands after eating with his son. Later, the fire department and forest department started searching with the help of boats. The body was recovered today after 24 hours.

Man-eating crocodiles have dragged many people in the last two months. As more and more people are dying in crocodile attacks, there is a demand for immediate redressal.