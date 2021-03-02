Criminals Loot From Mahasinghi Customer Service Point In Kandhamal Dist

By IANS
Baliguda: Unidentified criminals on late Monday night looted money from a Customer Service Point near Mahasinghi under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha. The total amount of money looted is yet to be ascertained.

The burglars reportedly dug a huge hole in the wall of the centre and managed to enter inside before fleeing with all the money and other necessary documents that were stored in it.

A case has been lodged with Baliguda police in this connection. The local cops reached the spot and launched a probe.

“A probe is on. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Baliguda IIC.

