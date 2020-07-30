Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch will probe into the sensational death case of social activist Aditya Dash. This was informed by DGP Abhay today.

Abhay, in the official Twitter handle of DGP, Odisha, said “I have ordered Crime Branch to take Charge of investigation of BBSR GRPS case no 81/20 relating to death of social activist Sri Aditya Das.”

Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police (GRP) is currently investigating the case.

Aditya Dash, a known motivational speaker and social worker from Bhubaneswar was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj Temple Road station in the State Capital city on July 7 following which GRP registered a case and launched a probe to find out whether he was killed or committed suicide.

The GRP has already interrogated several people including his wife Bidyashree and close friend Papu, who also looks after the financial transactions of the ‘People For Seva,’ the NGO which was founded by the late social activist.

Police have also recovered CCTV footages from Aditya’s house and the railway station to get lead in the case.

The Post-mortem report, on the other hand, had revealed that he died due to grievous injuries on his head.

Taking a serious note of the case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had recently sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Commissionerate Police over the death of Aditya. The NHRC had asked the Twin City police within four weeks.