Crime Branch team reaches at Gopal Das’s house in Berhampur

Berhampur: A team of the Crime Branch has reached at the house of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das’s murderer Gopal Krishna Das in Berhampur in the early hours of Saturday. The team has interrogated the family members of Gopal Das including his wife, and other relatives. Crime Branch team reached Gopal Das’s house at 4am in the morning.

Earlier, Crime Branch had detained Gopal Das’s brother Satyanarayan for two days to interrogate him regarding Naba Das murder case. Yesterday, Crime Branch has also interrogated the driver and staffs of the bus, in which medicine was used to sent to Gopal Das. A total of 20 people related to Gopal has already been interrogated till now.

Crime Branch Seized the handwritten and printed documents along with a diary of Gopal Das during a search operation in the locked official quartet and office desk of the accused at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of the magistrate and witnesses.

The agency also recovered some documents from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and the Office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinized by a team of CID-CB.

Crime Branch also unearthed 22 pieces of handwritten letters, which the accused cop admitted to have flushed in the toilet of Air Port Police Station in Jharsuguda, from the septic tank .

The investigating agency informed that it is taking the assistance of the handwriting experts to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper.

Though the accused cop has identified these papers and his handwriting, it will be further sent to the handwriting bureau for authentication, said sources.

The four days remand of Gopal Das will end today. Crime Branch will likely move the court to extend the remand period of Gopal.