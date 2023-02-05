Crime branch takes Gopal Das on remand for another 4 days

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch has been granted another four days remand of killer cop Gopal Das to further investigate the much sensational murder case of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das.

Crime Branch also conducted the Forensic Psychological Assessment and LVA Test of accused former ASI Gopal Das in Jharsuguda with the help of experts from the Central Forensic Science Lab team from Delhi on Saturday.

Sources said that the Crime Branch constituted a special Medical Board with the aim to study the mental health of the accused ASI.

These two tests will show how much Gopal is telling the truth and how much he is lying. Gopal’s voice is being studied in LVA.

Similarly, the forensic psychological assessment assessed Gopal’s behaviour, personality and overall mindset during the test. A special medical board has been formed to check Gopal’s mental condition.

The probe agency also reportedly sent the recovered 22 pieces of papers chits of Gopal to the Handwriting bureau for examination and opinion.

The agency also informed that documents recovered from the paternal house at Industrial Estate, Berhampur and Govt quarter at Jharsuguda are being scrutinized. The financial details of the accused, his wife, brother and other close relatives are also being collected by a team of CID CB.

The accused ex-ASI was produced in the Court of JMFC, Jharsuguda after the completion of the first 4 days remand period. The court has allowed further Police remand of 4 days.

During the first phase of interrogation, while Gopal confessed his guilt, he did not tell Nava Das the reason for the murder. The crime branch will reveal the truth of the murder theory in the second phase of remand.

Further investigation of the case is continuing.