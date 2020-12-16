pari murder case
Orissa High Court, Cuttack

Crime Branch Submits Report On ‘Pari’ Case In Orissa High Court

By WCE 2

Cuttack: The report on the ‘Pari’ murder case has been submitted to the Orissa High Court by the Crime Branch today. The High Court has directed December 24  as the next date of hearing.

It is noteworthy that, a five-year-old girl namely ‘Pari’, daughter of Ashok Sahu and Soudamini Sahu of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district went missing from her house in July and was later found dead behind their house.

It is also worth mentioning that, the deceased girl’s father and mother had on November 24 attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Legislative Assembly demanding justice for their daughter.

The High Court on November 28 directed the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the alleged incident.

The government had selected a panel of senior police officers for the SIT which was headed by IG Arun Bothra.

