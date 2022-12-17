Crime Branch STF seizes fake currency worth 1.90 lakh in Dhenkanal, one arrested

STF officials along with the Dhenakanal police conducted a raid at a village in connection with the illegal business of Fake Indian Currency notes

By Abhilasha

Dhenkanal: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime branch on Friday have seized fake currency notes with a face value of more than one lakh ninety thousand in Dhenkanal district and one person have been arrested in this connection.

The seizure of the fake currency notes was made from Rathapada village under Sadar police station of Dhenkanal district.

On basis of reliable information, the STF officials along with the Dhenakanal police conducted a raid at a village in connection with the illegal business of Fake Indian Currency notes and apprehended one Tushat Kumar Biswal, son of Purushottam Biswal of Kacherisahi village in Deogarh district.

During the search, fake indian currency notes (FCIN) worth Rs 1,90,600 , one MC and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession.

Later, a case has been registered at Dhenkanal Sadar police station  under case no 658 U/S 489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) IPC and the investigation is under process.

