Crime branch special task force releases yearly report on cases and arrests

Bhubaneswar: Special task force of crime branch has released the yearly report. This year, STF has registered 75 cases, and arrested 133 people in connection to these cases. The main problems that plagued the state included drug dealings, wildlife smuggling, as well as fake currency rackets.

This year, 22 kg brown sugar, 2,524 kg marijuana, 202 gram cocaine, 517 gram opium, and 65 lakh rupees have been seized. 12 crore 85 lakh rupees of the drug mafia was confiscated.38 quintal marijuana has been destroyed.

This year, 14 leopard skins, one royal bengal tiger skin, nine live pangolins, two kg pangolin scales, 14 elephant tusks, 2 tiger teeth, 29 tiger claws, and 46 wild parrots have been seized from smugglers and mafia.

Along with this, 14 stolen guns, 60 rounds of live ammunition, as well as eight magazines have been seized from arms smugglers.

STF has also managed to seize fake notes amounting to 47 lakh 43 thousand rupees.