Crime Branch conducts Forensic Psychological Assessment and LVA Test of Gopal Das

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch which is probing the much sensational murder case of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das conducted the Forensic Psychological Assessment and LVA Test of accused former ASI Gopal Das today.

Sources said that the Crime Branch constituted a special Medical Board with the aim to study the mental health of the accused ASI.

The probe agency also reportedly sent the recovered 22 pieces of papers chits of Gopal to the Handwriting bureau for examination and opinion.

The agency also informed that documents recovered from the paternal house at Industrial Estate, Berhampur and Govt quarter at Jharsuguda are being scrutinized. The financial details of the accused, his wife, brother and other close relatives are also being collected by a team of CID CB.

The accused ex-ASI was produced in the Court of JMFC, Jharsuguda after the completion of the first 4 days remand period. The court has allowed further Police remand of 4 days.

Further investigation of the case is continuing.