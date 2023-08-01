Crime Branch ADG chairs meeting to discuss about cyber frauds in hotel booking in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior officers of CID-CB, Odisha and officer bearers of the Hotel & Restaurants Owners’ Association in Odisha today held a meeting at Cyber Complex in Bhubaneswar to discuss about Cyber Frauds in Hotel Booking. The meeting organized to prevent and detect of such crimes was chaired by Arun Bothra, the Additional D.G. of Police of CID-CB.

During investigation of recently registered two cyber cases vide CID Cyber PS Case No. 11 Dtd. 27.07.2023 and CID Cyber PS case No. 13 Dt. 31.07.2023 relating to Cyber Fraud in Hotel Booking concerning two leading hotels of Odisha, it was ascertained that those two were not isolated incidents. There have been some more reported/ non-reported occurrences over a period of time.

Most of the travelers these days make hotel bookings through online mode. During the investigation by CID-CB, it came to light that cyber criminals are creating fake web sites of hotels in Odisha. They are specially targeting hotels in Puri where tourist flow is maximum during the season. While travelers try to book room, these fake websites lead them to bank accounts of scammers for depositing money. When the tourists reach hotel with fake booking vouchers they come to know about the scam. It is seen that in most of the cases the tourists leave without lodging a police complaint making it difficult for the Police to take appropriate action.

In view of growing number of such incidents it was decided to hold a meeting with the stakeholders. The meeting was held at Cyber Complex, Bhubaneswar with the delegates of Hotel & Restaurants Owners’ Association of Odisha.

Shefeen Ahmed K. IGP, Sisir Mishra, Addl. SP and Inspector Anila Anand also attended the meeting.

Ahmed made a presentation during the meeting. He apprised about different kinds of cyber scams in hotel industry. Hotel owners were requested to collaborate with the police for prompt and better handling of such cases. They were sensitised to bring to the notice of Police all the cyber-crimes cases concerning hotel room booking at the earliest for necessary legal action.

During the meeting it was decided to appoint nodal officers from both sides for prompt flow of information and swift action on the part of police. CID-CB will organize training session for hotel staff to update them about handling such cases and helping the tourists.