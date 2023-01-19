Cricketer Rajashree Swain died due to asphyxiation, says postmortem report

Cuttack: Gurudijhatia police station, which was investigating cricketer Rajasheree Swain’s death has received her postmortem report. According to the report, she died due to asphyxiation. Reportedly, she also had sustained injuries on her head.

However, since her death was under mysterious circumstances, the postmortem reports are not enough to determine the cause of her death and rule out any foul play. Police are still waiting on the viscera report. The cause of her death can be ascertained only after the viscera reports are received, police has said.

The 26-year-old cricketer had been missing since January 11. Her coach Pushpanjali Banerjee had filed a missing complaint with the police. Her body was later found hanging from a tree in a forest near Gurudijhatia in Cuttack district. Her two wheeler and helmet were also recovered.

A letter that had been found mentioned that a coach and a former member of the Odisha Cricket Association were responsible for her death.

Rajashree’s family members had stated that she was under severe depression after failing to get selected for the 16-member Odisha team for an upcoming national level cricket tournament in Puducherry.