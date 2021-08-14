Cremation of bodies at Puri Swargadwar to be allowed from August 16

Puri: The cremation of bodies from outside Puri district will be allowed at Swargadwar from August 16, informed Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu on Saturday.

Reportedly, a total of 10 people will be allowed to participate while performing the last rites of a deceased.

The Covid negative reports of the deceased has been made mandatory in order to get the permission.

The cremation of bodies will also be allowed on weekend shutdowns, added reports.

It is to be noted that the Puri district administration had put the restrictions for the cremation from April 26.

However, all Covid guidelines and appropriate behaviour needs to be followed at all times.