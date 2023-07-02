Creative minority can change society as a whole: Goa Governor

Bhubaneswar: The 17th Foundation Day of KiiT International School was celebrated with great zeal and an overwhelming display of student participation. The event was graced by His Excellency Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai as the Chief Guest.

In his address, the Governor emphasized the transformative power of a small group of individuals with the right mindset and creative spirit, highlighting that “the Creative minority in a society can change society as a whole, human beings as a whole”. Drawing parallels to the freedom struggle, he noted that the leaders who spearheaded the movement constituted only five percent of the population.

The Governor lauded the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, as an exemplary figure, stating that India requires more visionaries like him to establish the country as a global educational hub. He stressed that true education goes beyond imparting knowledge and should foster humility while creating a knowledge-driven society. The Governor also expressed his admiration for the remarkable growth and development of KIIT, surpassing his expectations. He urged the university to embrace the values espoused by Swami Vivekananda, who viewed education as the realization of perfection within individuals.

Dr Samanta, in his address, said KiiT International School is only 17 years old but its achievements are manifold. It is the only school in the country that is also known as a special school dedicated to imparting education to special children. KiiT-IS is also the only school in Eastern India to be affiliated with three boards.

He described the Goa Governor as a ‘writer-Governor’, a man of profound wisdom and possessing several qualities in public life. The foundation day celebration included the investiture ceremony. The function was attended by KIIT and KISS President Saswati Bal, Chairperson of KiiT International School Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Principal of the School Dr Sanjay Kumar Suar, and Head of International Curriculum Rory Mcnamara, among others.