Crane Hits Traffic Post In Bhubaneswar; Cops Narrowly Escape

Bhubaneswar: Two on-duty Traffic Constables had a narrow escape when a speeding crane hit a traffic post they were managing at Shishu Bhavan square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The Traffic Constables have been identified as Bijay Sahu and Prakash Martha.

Sources said that a speeding crane, which was reportedly going towards Raj Mahal Square from Airport Square, hit the traffic post where both Sahu and Martha were carrying out their duty at round 8 am today.

While the traffic cops escaped unhurt, as they ran away to save their lives after noticing the crane, the traffic post was completely damaged in the mishap, added the sources.

Driver of the crane, who was detained for interrogation, claimed that the accident took place allegedly due to brake failure.