Crackdown on underage student driving in Odisha, Rs 25,000 fine for violators

Bhubaneswar: The State Road Transport Authority (STA) has launched a special drive to curb underage student driving in Odisha from today. The special drive will be mainly focused in the areas near schools and colleges. The special drive will be conducted from today that is March 28 and continue until April first week.

As per STA, strict action will be taken against the violators and a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed for driving without a license during the special drive.

Similarly, the registered owner of the vehicles that are found driven by underage students, will also face strict action.

Lalmohan Sethi, additional commissioner of enforcement of STA, informed that 767 cases of drunken driving were reported during a special crackdown on drunken driving. Several cases were also registered against violators. He added that as many as 5,081 people died in road accidents in 2021 in Odisha and the number stood at 5,467 in 2022. Among the deceased who died in separate road accidents in 2021, there are 132 minor boys and 23 minor girls.

He stated that the major reason for road accident fatalities is drunken driving, over-speeding and violating traffic norms. “A special drive will be launched from tomorrow with the help of police to crackdown on underage driving in school and college areas,” Sethi added.

He also added that the violators will be fined up to Rs 25,000. Besides, the vehicle will be seized and its registration will be cancelled. Most importantly, a case will be lodged against the registered owner of the vehicle. As per the law, the violator can be awarded 3 year jail term.