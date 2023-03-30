Crackdown on underage student driving in Odisha: More than 80 violators fined

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha initiated a special drive to curb underage student driving in Odisha from Tuesday. Strict action is being taken against the violators and a hefty fine of Rs 25,000 is being imposed for driving without a license during the special drive.

During the special drive to curb underage student driving, more than 80 minors were caught driving vehicles across different parts of the state. According to reports, the violators have been imposed penalty of Rs 25,000 each and their vehicles have been seized.

The STA has also informed that strict action will be taken against illegal parking of vehicles along roads in the upcoming days.

STA shared a post regarding the special drive on Twitter that said, “If caught, the parent or vehicle owner will be fined with Rs.25000 & a 3-year jail term while the registration of the vehicle will be cancelled. Minor will also not be eligible for applying for licence until he or she turns 25. #SayNoToUnderAgeDriving.”

Additional Commissioner, Transport, Enforcement, and Road Safety, Lalmohan Sethi said given the alarming road safety scenario and accident deaths in the state, every Tuesday is being observed as zero tolerance day against over-speeding vehicles, drunken driving, wrong-side driving, use of mobile phone while driving and violation of helmet and seatbelt law.

Sethi also urged the parents not to give two wheelers to their children. The drive would be successful if the people obey the rules. They don’t want to put anyone into trouble and only aim to avoid untimely accidental deaths.

He added that as many as 5,081 people died in road accidents in 2021 in Odisha and the number stood at 5,467 in 2022. Among the deceased who died in separate road accidents in 2021, there are 132 minor boys and 23 minor girls.

The government will also be observing a zero fatality week from April 1 across the state.