Puri: Crack detected in axle of Darpadalana chariot, ‘U’ clamp to be installed to keep the axle together

Puri: Only three days left for the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra, while a crack has been detected in one of the axles of the Darpadalan chariot of Goddess Subhadra.

This incident has raised suspicion in the fact that attempts have been made to hide the crack using an iron clamp and painting the affected region. The devotees have raised concerns about the incident as it has the potential to create problems during the pulling of chariots on the occasion of Rath Yatra on June 20.

“We noticed that there is a crack. We want the district administration and Temple officials to take necessary measures at the earliest so that there are no issues as we witnessed in 2017,” Binayak Das Mohapatra, a senior Daitapati said.

Dasmohapatra added that the authorities and the Technical Committee have asked to repair the cracks as soon as possible.

“We have repaired the axle with an iron clamp at the appropriate spot. Every aspect has been examined including whether there is a threat to the chariot or not,” a servitor said.

Update:

As per latest report in the matter of a crack found in the Darpadalana Chariot in Puri of Odisha, it has been said that a ‘U’ clamp will be installed to keep the axle together.

In this matter NC Pal, the Chief of the technical core committee said that there will be no changes to the axle of the Chariot. A clamp will be enough to keep the axle together. The crack is not big enough to pose problems during Rath Yatra.