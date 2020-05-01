Keonjhar: A cowherd died of a lightning strike in Keonjhar district of Odisha today. According to sources, the incident took place under Sadar Police Station limits at around afternoon.

The person who lost his life has been identified as Kuber Behera, son of Bidyadhar Behera. He was a resident of Maudanakela village.

He was in the fields near has and was watching over the grazing cows, all of a sudden a flash of lightning struck him and he fell unconscious on the spot.

Locals called the 108 ambulance and rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The police have registered an unnatural death case.