Cow herd gets trapped in Mahanadi flood water in Boudh, watch

Boudh: A herd of cows were seen trapped in the flood water of Mahanadi in Boudh district of Odisha on Tuesday. Thankfully, a group of youths managed to rescue the cows after much effort. The incident took place in the Mahanadi river near Kharasankulei under Harabhanga Block of Boudh district.

As per reports, the first phase of flood water has been released from the Hirakud dam. In this connection, prior information had been shared to the river side people and local administration.

However, due to lack of awareness somehow some people were unaware of the flood water release from Hirakud dam. Probably that was the reason for which the cattle herd got trapped.

As per the people who were present there the cows were grazing grass by the River side. After sometime they entered into the river stream to drink water. Then, the water level was low. However, as the flood water from Hirakud reached there, suddenly the water level rose for which the cows got trapped. However, due to the effort of the youths the cows could be rescued.