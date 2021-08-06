Cow gives birth to twins in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Digapahandi: In a rare happening a cow has given birth to two calves at a time in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday. While most times, cows give birth only one calf at a time, this cow delivering twin calves has been regarded as a rare happening.

The incident took place in the Gada Gobindapur village under Digapahandi block in the district. Owner of the cow and the calves has been identified as Trilochana Behera.

As per reports, one of the calves that the cow delivered in Gada Gobindapur is male while the other is female. And both the calves are alive, healthy and doing well.

It is to be noted that even though sometimes cows gives birth to twin calves, one of them only survives. Yet, in this case the owner is lucky to have got two calves from the cow.

A lot of people are crowding the place to witness the rare happening.

Reports say a cow can have twins and nurse two calves. Cows give birth to twins when there is double ovulation or when an embryo splits very early in development. Twin calves are usually fraternal, not identical.