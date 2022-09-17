Covid 19 update

Covid19 Update Bhubaneswar: 47 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 47 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 17, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,526. The recovered cases are 1,63,603. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 704. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 36.

As on September 17, Odisha has registered another 228 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,20,945.

The State has reported 233 new covid-19 positive cases for September 16. The total Covid-19 cases included 34 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 136 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 97 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (53), Cuttack (31), followed by and Sundargarh (24). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33411655.

