Covid19 Update Bhubaneswar: 37 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 37 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 24, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,752. The recovered cases are 1,63,904. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 629. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 67.

Today, Odisha has registered another 205 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,22,504.

The state has reported 222 new covid-19 positive cases for September 23. The total Covid-19 cases included 36 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 130 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 92 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (51), Cuttack (23), followed by and Sundargarh (29). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33502100.