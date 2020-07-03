super spreader family of odisha
COVID19 Super Spreader Family Of Odisha’s Rayagada, See Details

Rayagada: A family of four has  become a super-spreader of the deadly Covid-19 virus in Rayagada district of Odisha.

Today in Rayagada district reported 76 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported, out of which 74 cases were reported from one village Bijayapur which was earlier declared as a containment zone.

Out of the four family members, three have travel history from Andhra Pradesh and one from Delhi. They were under home quarantine.

With new cases, Rayagada’s tally rose to 115, including 79 from Bijayapur village. The number of active cases stands at 98, while 17 cases have recovered.

