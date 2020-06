COVID19 Recovery Rises To 4946 In Odisha, As 203 Recover Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 203 COVID19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday evening. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

District-wise break up of recoveries is as follows:

60 from Ganjam

20 from Gajapati

19 from Khurdha

18 from Cuttack

14 from Bhadrak

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Nayagarh

10 from Mayurbhanj

9 from Jajpur

8 from Balasore

7 from Kendrapara

4 from Angul

3 from Dhenkanal

2 each from Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur

1 each from Deogarh and Sundargarh