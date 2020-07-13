Coronavirus in India
Photo: IANS/Xinhua (Representational image)

COVID19 recoveries cross 9000-mark in Odisha as 505 more patients recover

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 recoveries crossed the 9000-mark in Odisha with the recovery of 505 more coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, of the total 505 patients who got well from the disease, 248 are from Ganjam district while 71 are from Sundergarh district.

While Khurda district reported 52 recovery cases today, 45 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in Cuttack district.

Here is the district-wise total recovery cases reported today:

  1. 248 from Ganjam
  2. 71 from Sundargarh
  3. 52 from Khurda
  4. 45 from Cuttack
  5. 11 from Puri
  6. 10 from Gajapati
  7. 9 from Nabarangpur
  8. 8 from Jajpur
  9. 8 from Nayagarh
  10. 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  11. 6 from Bhadrak
  12. 6 from Dhenkanal
  13. 5 from Angul
  14. 4 from Kandhamal
  15. 4 from Kendrapara
  16. 4 from Koraput
  17. 3 from Bargarh
  18. 2 from Keonjhar
  19. 1 from Jharsuguda
  20. 1 from Rayagada

With the recovery of the 505 COVID patients, the total recoveries in the State now stand at 9,255.

You might also like
State

Motivational speaker Aditya’s suicide note sent to Handwriting Bureau for…

State

4 monkeys, 4 dogs die of electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

State

Odisha allows home isolation of asymptomatic & mildly symptomatic COVID19…

State

Heavy rainfall very likely to lash in several districts of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.