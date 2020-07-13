COVID19 recoveries cross 9000-mark in Odisha as 505 more patients recover

Bhubaneswar: The COVID19 recoveries crossed the 9000-mark in Odisha with the recovery of 505 more coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, of the total 505 patients who got well from the disease, 248 are from Ganjam district while 71 are from Sundergarh district.

While Khurda district reported 52 recovery cases today, 45 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in Cuttack district.

Here is the district-wise total recovery cases reported today:

248 from Ganjam 71 from Sundargarh 52 from Khurda 45 from Cuttack 11 from Puri 10 from Gajapati 9 from Nabarangpur 8 from Jajpur 8 from Nayagarh 7 from Jagatsinghpur 6 from Bhadrak 6 from Dhenkanal 5 from Angul 4 from Kandhamal 4 from Kendrapara 4 from Koraput 3 from Bargarh 2 from Keonjhar 1 from Jharsuguda 1 from Rayagada

With the recovery of the 505 COVID patients, the total recoveries in the State now stand at 9,255.