COVID19 Positive Tally In Odisha Reaches 2478 As State Reports 90 New Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 90 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the official website of Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

With the detection of the 90 fresh cases, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2400 mark. Till now, 2478 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.

As many as 79 cases have been detected from quarantine centers whereas 11 are local cases.

According to the health department, out of the total 90 cases detected today, Khurda district reported 25 cases, Nayagarh district reported 7 cases, Ganjam district reported 22 cases and Bhadrak district reported 9 cases.

Likewise, 5 cases have been detected in Sundargarh district, 10 cases in Dhenkanal district, 5 cases in Cuttack district and 2 cases in Puri district.

One each cases has been reported from Angul, Balasore, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, and Bargarh districts.

Total Positive: 2478

Recovered: 1416

Active cases: 1053