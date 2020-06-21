coronavirus Odisha (Photo: IANS)

COVID19 Positive & Cured Cases In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that one new COVID19 positive case has been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

Taking to its Twitter handle, BMC said that there are seven (07) cured cases  in Bhubaneswar today taking the recovery tally to 93. Whereas though there has been only one (01) positive reported case from Bhubaneswar today, the active cases stands at 88.

There were a total of 185 COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar at one point of time.

