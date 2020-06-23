Coronavirus In Bhubaneswar
Photo Credit: Daily Express

COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday informed that there are two (2) new COVID19 positive cases who have been been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

Taking to its Twitter handle, BMC said that there are 2 new positive cases in Bhubaneswar today. The cured persons are 98. The active cases stands at 96.

It is noteworthy that there are a sum total of 198 coronavirus patients in Bhubaneswar today.

