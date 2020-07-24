Mohana: In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district, Gajapati district administration announced to impose a five-day shutdown in Mohana area starting from today.

The shutdown will be imposed in all the localities under Mohana block and will remain in force till Tuesday.

The administration has also decided to conduct a door-to-door collection of health data of the residents with the help of health workers.

According to Mohana tehsildar Kalyani Sanghamitra Devi, the business establishments except medical stored will remain closed in the area during this period. The movement of vehicles will also be restricted in the area during this time, she added.

Sanghamitra Devi also appealed the people of the Block to cooperate with the administration during the shutdown period.