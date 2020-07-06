Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Monday) 456 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of 9526 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 456 new positive cases 309 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 147 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 24 districts.

The district-wise division is as follows:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 33

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Bolangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 13

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 166

10. Jagatsingpur: 23

11. Jajpur: 57

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 3

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khordha: 21

17. Koraput: 10

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nawarangapur: 24

20. Nayagarh: 4

21. Puri: 3

22. Rayagada: 13

23. Sambalpur: 15

24. Sundergarh: 20