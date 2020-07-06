Bhubaneswar: Infection of COVID19 can be airborne says evidence. Scientists from various parts of the world have said that novel coronavirus in smaller particles in the air can infect people.

The scientists have requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to revise the guidelines that they have issud for the containment of COVID19 infections across the world.

The WHO had said that the coronavirus disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes or speaks.

In an open letter to WHO, the researchers plan to publish in a scientific journal next week, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined the evidence showing smaller particles can infect people.

The WHO has however reserved its comments and said that it will carry on further research on the matter.