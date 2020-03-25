Bhubaneswar : A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21 day lockdown across the county to contain the spread of COVID19, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday announced suspension of all passenger services till April 14.

The suspensions included all Mail/ Express, Inter-city trains, passenger trains and suburban train services, ECoR said in a statement.

Freight operations, however, will continue to carry essential commodities in its jurisdiction.

Earlier, the ECoR Railway had announced suspension of all its passenger services till March 31 midnight in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic to break the chain of transmission of the deadly disease.