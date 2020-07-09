Bhubaneswar: As many as six more Covid-19 patients died in Odisha today. The death tally rose to 52, officials informed.

Out of the six patients, four have died due to Covid-19, while two others have succumbed to other health complications but were tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the State Health Department Website Update, the coronavirus patients died while undergoing treatment at various Covid Hospitals.

The Details of the Death is As Follows :

65-year old female of Ganjam district. 58-year old male of Ganjam district. 63-year old male of Ganjam district 58-year old male of Bhadrak district.

The Other Two Death Details Is As Follows:

42-year old male of Keonjhar district, suffering from Cancer of hard palate. 88-year old female of Bhadrak district, suffering from Pyrexia with acute kidney injury and metabolic acidosis.

With this, the Covid death toll has crossed the 50 mark and stands at 52. Other 15 Covid-19 patients have died due to other health complications.